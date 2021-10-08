ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
World

UN warns of consequences if Afghanistan aid delayed

  • The meltdown of services -- the banking system, the economy -- really risks generating a much bigger humanitarian crisis
AFP 08 Oct 2021

GENEVA: Only a third of the funds urgently sought for Afghanistan by the United Nations have been disbursed, the UN refugees chief said Friday, warning of a potential humanitarian catastrophe.

Filippo Grandi urged donor nations to honour their financial pledges swiftly, saying: "can you please concretely pledge support where it is immediately necessary".

"Pledges were made, so it's a matter of disbursing them because we need those resources quickly," Grandi, who visited Afghanistan after the August 15 takeover by the Taliban, told a news conference.

Mindful that winter -- which is harsh in the mountanous and predominantly rural country -- is approaching, he spoke of a "race against time to address humanitarian needs".

"The meltdown of services -- the banking system, the economy -- really risks generating a much bigger humanitarian crisis," he said.

Displaced Afghans plead for aid as desperation grows

On September 17, just over a month after the fall of Kabul, a ministerial conference in Geneva chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saw donor countries pledge $1.2 billion in aid.

But it was unclear how much of this amount was going into the $606 million specifically requested by the UN to finance humanitarian aid for 11 million Afghans by the end of 2021.

Grandi said only 35 percent of this amount had been disbursed to date. And of the 300 million requested by his organisation, the UNHCR, only 18 percent had been received.

He said UN agencies such as the World Health Organization, the World Food Programme and the UN Children's Fund UNICEF had infrastructure in place in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan needs you, Red Cross tells other aid groups

Grandi also urged countries to continue development aid for a nation which, before the Taliban took power, was heavily dependent on such assistance.

"The Taliban are not a recognised government, so how to interact for development agencies will be more complicated than humanitarian agencies but I do hope that a solution is found," he said.

"Unless that is found, I foresee a bigger humanitarian crisis. I foresee massive displacement, for sure."

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell meanwhile Friday urged the bloc to take in "between 10,000 and 20,000 more" Afghan refugees.

UN seeks $600 million in Afghanistan's 'most perilous hour'

Borrell told a forum in Madrid that some 22,000 Afghans were in the EU after being evacuated from their country.

The EU said Thursday a demand by Grandi to take in 42,500 Afghan refugees over five years could be achieved -- although any decision would lie with its member states.

