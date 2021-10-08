New Zealand Cricket CEO confirms talks with PCB to reschedule Pakistan tour

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Chief Executive David White confirmed on Friday that discussions were underway with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reschedule the cancelled tour to Pakistan.

White told The New Zealand Herald that he was engaging with Salman Naseer, his interim counterpart at the PCB.

“Both parties are open to the Black Caps returning before the end of the current future tours programme cycle in 2023,” he added.

The confirmation comes a day after PCB chairman Ramiz Raja told a Senate body that the NZC had contacted the cricket board to reschedule the tour they abandoned last month.

“Good news will be announced within a week,” he told the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Thursday. “The PCB may put forward its terms before the NZC by choosing the month of November in 2022 for the rescheduling of the recently postponed series.”

The second-string New Zealand team had arrived in Pakistan on September 11 and pulled out of the tour on September 17, the day the first match of the series was scheduled, citing undisclosed security threats.

NZC CEO David White later said in a statement that the threats to their cricket team were "serious and direct" without divulging further details. The last-minute pull-out was followed by the England cricket team also cancelling their tour to Pakistan.

Raja told the Senate body that the pressure created by the PCB led NZC to reschedule the tour.

Following the cancellation of New Zealand and England's tour, Raja had asked players to vent their anger in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Pakistan is set to face New Zealand in the Group A match of the mega event on October 26, in Sharjah. The tickets for the highly-anticipated match had been sold out within hours of being put on sale.