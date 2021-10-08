ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
Iran says Saudi talks on 'right track'

  • "We have achieved results and agreements, but we still need more dialogue," says Iran's Foreign Minister
AFP 08 Oct 2021

BEIRUT: Discussions between Iran and Saudi Arabia are on the right track but it will take more time to restore bilateral ties, Iran's foreign minister said in Beirut Friday.

Iran and Saudi Arabia, on opposing sides in multiple regional conflicts, have been engaged in talks since April with the aim of improving relations, for the first time since cutting ties in 2016.

The discussions were launched under Iran's former moderate president Hassan Rouhani and have continued since his ultraconservative successor, Ebrahim Raisi, took office in August.

"The Iran-Saudi dialogue is on the right track," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during a news conference at the Iranian embassy in Beirut, on the second day of a 48-hour visit to Lebanon.

Iran, Saudi Arabia have held new round of talks in Iraq

"We have achieved results and agreements, but we still need more dialogue," he added.

"The two parties will announce these agreements at the appropriate time. We welcome the continuation of the talks and the results that benefit both sides and the region," he said.

Abdollahian added: "It was not us who broke off diplomatic relations -- that was a Saudi decision."

Saudi Arabia and Iran are at odds over several regional issues.

"Saudi Arabia is a significant country in the region. The Islamic Republic of Iran likewise," Abdollahian said in Beirut.

"The role of these two countries in (ensuring the) sustainable security of the region is significant," he added"

