ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,479 Decreased By ▼ -146.26 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,512 Decreased By ▼ -39.48 (-0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN rights office congratulates all journalists on Nobel Peace prize

Reuters 08 Oct 2021

GENEVA: The UN human rights office congratulated Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov on receiving the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, saying it was "recognition of the importance of the work of journalists in the most difficult circumstances".

"Throughout the years we've seen an increase in attacks in journalists during the COVID lockdown as well," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told journalists at a UN briefing in Geneva.

"I think I'd speak for the High Commissioner (Michelle Bachelet) when I say congratulations to all journalists out there who are doing their job to keep us informed and to amplify the voices of victims everywhere," she added.

UN human rights Dmitry Muratov Maria Ressa

Comments

1000 characters

UN rights office congratulates all journalists on Nobel Peace prize

NSC discusses internal security issues, Afghanistan situation

Full vaccination mandatory for students from November 30: Dr Faisal

Blast targets mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz city

Back-to-back gains: Pakistan's rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Roshan Digital Accounts: Pace picks up as inflow crosses $2.4 billion in 13 months

India selling Air India to Tata conglomerate for $2.4 billion: government

IMF satisfied with collection performance: FBR chief

Govt tells NA body: Work on Dasu Dam remains stalled since attack on Chinese

TI-P wants probe against Pakistanis named in 'leaks'

Chinese property bonds, shares slump as Evergrande angst spreads

Read more stories