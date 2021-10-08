ANL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.42%)
ASC 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
ASL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
FCCL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.49%)
FFBL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
FNEL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
GGGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GGL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.82%)
KAPCO 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
NETSOL 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.1%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.04%)
TELE 19.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TRG 160.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.49%)
UNITY 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
WTL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
BR100 4,667 Decreased By ▼ -12.06 (-0.26%)
BR30 22,272 Decreased By ▼ -113.78 (-0.51%)
KSE100 44,503 Decreased By ▼ -122.83 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -57.39 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Raducanu hungry for more after US Open triumph

Reuters 08 Oct 2021

Emma Raducanu said she has had time to let her US Open win sink in and is now ready to vie for more titles as the Briton prepares for a return to competition at Indian Wells, where she could face her "idol" Simona Halep in the second round.

The 18-year-old will face Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in Friday's opener, her first match since her improbable triumph at Flushing Meadows.

World number 22 Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to claim a major title, said she was amazed by the quality of her tennis in the New York final when she watched a replay of the match.

"It was such a cool experience and sometimes you do just rewind and relive the moment and the feelings. It's great to reflect and have that so gradually it sort of sinks in," Raducanu told British media.

"I'm just super proud of the achievement. I'm now looking forward.

I'm not going to cling on to that. I'm still hungry for more, really." Raducanu could face double Grand Slam champion Halep in the second round but did not want to look too far ahead.

"Every single player in this draw is high quality. Anything can happen," Raducanu said.

"Obviously Simona is my idol and if it were to happen I'd be really excited and up for it because it's an amazing opportunity and experience. One match at a time. Just looking forward to getting out there when I play my first match."

Simona Halep Emma Raducanu

Comments

1000 characters

Raducanu hungry for more after US Open triumph

Full vaccination mandatory for students from November 30: Dr Faisal

TI-P wants probe against Pakistanis named in 'leaks'

Govt tells NA body: Work on Dasu Dam remains stalled since attack on Chinese

IMF satisfied with collection performance: FBR chief

Up to December: ECC finalises 280,000 MTs of wheat requirement for USC

PM for provision of targeted subsidy on essential items

Cotton production likely to show nearly 20pc increase

Russia says will invite Taliban to global talks

Chinese property bonds, shares slump as Evergrande angst spreads

PBC says welcomes 'reforms-oriented' Ordinance

Read more stories