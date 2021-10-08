ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Anti-polio campaign: Commissioner directs DCs to step up efforts

Recorder Report 08 Oct 2021

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Hyderabad Division to work continuously in the context of anti-polio campaign so that the future of our children can be protected from polio disease, which requires continuous efforts in the field, updated micro plan and all the indicators should be further improved.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force on Anti-Polio Campaign with all the Deputy Commissioners and DHOs of the Division through video link in his office on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon; Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Faud Ghaffar Soomro, Deputy Commissioners Badin, Thatta, Dadu; District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffer; Divisional Task Force for polio eradication focal person Dr Jamshed Khanzada and WHO, UNICEF and representatives of other concerned agencies were also present while deputy commissioners and district health officers of other districts attended the meeting through video link.

Addressing the meeting, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch said that it was felt that anti-polio campaign in some districts was not being taken seriously as it was a national duty hence negligence would not be tolerated. He directed the concerned officers to find out the problems of the low performing union council and rectify them.

During the meeting, Dr Jamshed Khanzada, focal person, divisional task force for anti-polio campaign, briefed the meeting regarding preparations of national measles campaign (Measels Rubella Campaign) starting for 15th of November.

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad has further directed all the DCs of the division to expedite the process of Covid-19 vaccination and to seek the services of religious and political leaders to create awareness among the people. He said that their services should be sought to raise awareness among the public about Covid-19 vaccination so that the misconceptions among the public in this regard can be removed.

He said that we are to come up with an anti-polio campaign-style micro-plan for Covid-19 vaccination so that the people of all remote areas and villages can be vaccinated.

He said that if a person tries, nothing is impossible, while working in the field, there are problems but targets are achieved only by sheer hard work.

He directed all DCs to monitor the vaccination process at the level of Union Councils and also to mobilise the Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars of their respective talukas in this regard and to vaccinate more than ten thousand people on a daily basis.

In the meeting, Divisional Commissioner asked the statistics of Covid-19 vaccination of all the districts and appreciated the districts which have been vaccinated more in terms of population.

Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon while giving briefing on various indicators of the previous anti-polio campaign informed about the objectives of the anti-polio campaign, refusal cases and issues, he said that the environmental symbol is also negative while other indicators are improving. On this occasion, the DCs of all the districts gave a briefing on the performance of anti-polio campaign and Covid-19 vaccination in their districts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

WHO UNICEF Anti polio campaign Muhammad Abbas Baloch Tahir Ali Memon

