Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Appreciating the value of team effort

"I have an easy solution to all these arguments in favour and against the latest ordinance." "No one who may...
Anjum Ibrahim 08 Oct 2021

"I have an easy solution to all these arguments in favour and against the latest ordinance."

"No one who may eventually vote on it cares for your solution - it's do and die for both sides...talk about yet another divisive, extremely divisive..."

"Ironical, isn't it? I mean The Khan as a cricketer knows the value of team effort..."

"He has retained the title of captain in politics and the team is doing precisely what he wants it to do."

"That's not what I meant but anyway let me share the solution..."

"Wasted breath I say."

"Let me waste it then. I ask you which profession is the most, and I mean the most, respected in our country?"

"Not an accountant certainly, Dar made sure of that. Not a lawyer - our lawyers no longer limit themselves to logic but to ganging up on who ever irritates them, doctors are normally respected but they too are out on the streets and engaging in periodic violence..."

"How about a real estate developer - I mean many rich politicians and their children have made money there..."

"Is that why The Khan gave special amnesty..."

"Shut up, he did it in the national interest - to jump-start the economy."

"Sorry, so what about a judge!?"

"Hmmm, I am not going to go there."

"I assume you are thinking of the doctrine of necessity and the doctrine of Justice Malik Qayuum but on average..."

"You are basing your thesis on the judiciary's pledge to render justice?"

"Yes and Javed Iqbal..."

"Javed Iqbal as in Chairman National Accountability Bureau and not Javed Iqbal, the serial killer, who confessed to sexual abuse of 100 beggar children and..."

"That was Javed Iqbal Umayr who hanged himself in 2001."

"Right anyway Iqbal is a former judge, a man who has been a favourite of all ruling as opposed to opposition political parties - he was appointed jointly by Nawaz Sharif and Zardari sahib and is now being supported by The Khan."

"Yes and as he belongs to the profession where integrity is of importance why doesn't he resign today - his last day in office and why are you laughing?"

"Your solution has as much possibility of being implemented as telling The Khan that the way to institution building is to enact laws and ordinances that he would appreciate when in opposition..."

"Ah but for that to happen he has to assume that he maybe de-seated and that ain't on the cards he reckons he has."

"Right."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Javed Iqbal rich politicians Justice Malik Qayuum

Comments

Comments are closed.

