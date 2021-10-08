ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
Chinese nationals: Punjab police to re-evaluate security

Recorder Report 08 Oct 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab police have decided in principle to reevaluate security arrangements being taken for the safety of Chinese nationals working on different China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other private projects in Punjab.

Presided over by Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan, the decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Thursday to review in detail the security arrangements being taken by the Punjab police's Special Protection Unit (SPU) and private security firms for ensuring safety of the Chinese nationals and businessmen visiting Pakistan and China.

"Provision of foolproof security to foreign nationals, especially Chinese experts working on CPEC and other private projects and businessmen visiting (Pakistan and China) for economic activities and ordinary Chinese citizens is among the top priorities of the Punjab police," the IG said.

He directed the SPU to conduct a fresh security audit of sites and projects where Chinese nationals are working and re-verify data of focal persons, drivers and security guards working with these people.

"All private security companies which provide guards or other staff for security to Chinese nationals should be re-inspected," he ordered and asked the supervisory officers to regularly inspect CPEC project sites. The IG further said the working of Chinese desks at airports should be made more active along with the effective supervision and monitoring while the data of all foreign nationals coming to Pakistan, especially Chinese nationals, must be updated on daily basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CPEC Punjab police CPEC project Rao Sardar Ali Khan

Chinese nationals: Punjab police to re-evaluate security

