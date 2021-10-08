ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
11pc less rains recorded during monsoon season this year

Hamid Waleed 08 Oct 2021

LAHORE: The recently-concluded monsoon season has witnessed 11 percent less rains comparing with the corresponding season, leading to a shortfall of water in Mangla and Tarbela reservoirs.

On 5th October, water level at Mangla and Tarbela dams was 47.25 percent and 64.98 percent respectively less as against the corresponding day of the previous year, said sources from the Meteorological office.

According to sources, Mangla dam had reached to its optimum level last year and it continued to sustain this level for some 22 days due to proper rains during the last monsoon. There was a threat of outflow of water from the reservoir at some points of time, a situation that had rung alarm bells among the concerned departments.

Chief Meteorologist Mehr Sahib Zad Khan, when contacted, confirmed the state of affairs, saying that there was a below average rain during the current monsoon, as rains were recorded as normal during the month of July, less than normal in August and marginally high in the month of September.

According to him, Tarbela dam was filled to the optimum level just for one day during the current monsoon rains while Mangla could not attain it throughout the season. Similar is the case with the dams in India, he added.

Also, he said, there was no flood like situation in the country. However, the phenomenon of urban flooding was witnessed as and when there was a strong weather system carrying torrential rains in various parts of the country. However, he ruled the possibility of a drought like situation, saying that it occurs only when there are no rains for consecutive three to four years.

Khan said the months of October and November are considered as transitory months and there is a likelihood of rains by the end of December this year.

Shahid Abbas, Director Met Office, said there was 30 percent less storage in dams this year due to the short of rains. He has also feared thick smog in late October and early November in case there are no rains ahead.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

