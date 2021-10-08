SSGC organised 17 E-kachehri sessions in Sept

KARACHI: As part of its continued efforts to adhere the directives of PMDU for organizing khuli kachehris (both online and in person), focused to eliminate the causes of concerns of its valued customers, Sui Southern Gas Company organized 17 E-Kachehri sessions in its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.

The main session was chaired by SSGC's Managing Director, Imran Maniar himself, whereby, he listened first hand, to the problems of the customers and assured them of their timely resolution. Imran Maniar shared with the customers that SSGC highly values its customers and satisfying them is the Company's primary responsibility. He instructed his team to ensure that no customer returns disappointed from the organization and that all complaints are resolved in earliest possible time.

In addition to the main kachehri, several other kachehris were also organized in SSGC's Regional, Zonal and Sub-zonal offices to ensure that customers from all over Sindh and Balochistan have the opportunity to call and register their complaints with the Company's senior management.

More such sessions shall continue to unfold in the future as well ensuring that all customers leave happy and satisfied with the service provided by SSGC.

