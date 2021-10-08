ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Umar for national disaster management planning

Abdul Rasheed Azad 08 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has stressed the need for national disaster management planning, saying national planning for disaster management is the need of the hour to take preventive measures against October 8, 2005-like earthquakes.

He said this, while speaking as the chief guest at the National Resilience Day seminar, titled, "Towards a Disaster Resilient Pakistan" organised by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with other partner organisations, here on Thursday.

"I still remember the enormous response of the nation after the 8th October earthquake in 2005; No one was concerned about the sect and the religion of the affected people, everyone was concerned about them as brothers and sisters."

The minister further said,"We need to understand that the negative impacts of climate change will not stop here but grow immensely. We need to work on mitigation of disasters with an emphasis on preparedness. We specially need to strengthen the NDRMF and provincial and local disaster management authorities."

At the opening session, Chairman NDMA Lt-General Akhter Nawaz Satti, while welcoming the participants, highlighted the importance of the day, adding that the Government of Pakistan observes 8th October as "National Resilience Day" every year to express solidarity with the victims of 2005 earthquake and all the past disasters.

He specially mentioned about today's 5.9 magnitude earthquake that hit an area of Balochistan,Harnai, at 0300am, and said that "we share the grief of the families who lost their loved ones and those injured;Rescue and relief activities have already started".

The chairman later paid homage to the victims of all the past disasters, especially the victims of shocking earthquake of 8th October 2005.

He also mentioned that ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has more than highlighted that disruptions in our social and economic routines have far-reaching consequences.

The seminar was aimed to provide a platform to create and develop a relevant dialogue focused on climate change, disaster management role of humanitarian communities, and coping with health emergencies.

It also emphasised the importance of community engagement, risk awareness, and role of media with regards to disaster management. While speaking at the seminar, Javed Jabbar, former minister for information and broadcasting appreciated the spirit and resilience of Pakistani nation and said that Pakistan was born resilient.

On the occasion, Syed Fakher Imam, federal minister for national food security and research on the occasion said that we need to take serious and responsible actions as we take during emergencies, for that we need to put consolidated efforts as a nation.

The chief guest at the closing session, Dr Faisal Sultan emphasised the preparedness phase and said that more pandemics and epidemics may come, we need to bring reforms to strengthen our health sector.

Good governance and coordination among organisations is a must to deal with disasters and health emergencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NDMA Asad Umar Dr Faisal Sultan Lt General Akhter Nawaz Satti Syed Fakher Imam

Comments

Comments are closed.

Umar for national disaster management planning

TI-P wants probe against Pakistanis named in 'leaks'

IMF urges govts to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt

Govt tells NA body: Work on Dasu Dam remains stalled since attack on Chinese

IMF satisfied with collection performance: FBR chief

Up to December: ECC finalises 280,000 MTs of wheat requirement for USC

PM for provision of targeted subsidy on essential items

Russia says will invite Taliban to global talks

Cotton production likely to show nearly 20pc increase

PBC says welcomes 'reforms-oriented' Ordinance

Harnai quake kills at least 20, injures hundreds

Read more stories