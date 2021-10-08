Umar for national disaster management planning

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has stressed the need for national disaster management planning, saying national planning for disaster management is the need of the hour to take preventive measures against October 8, 2005-like earthquakes.

He said this, while speaking as the chief guest at the National Resilience Day seminar, titled, "Towards a Disaster Resilient Pakistan" organised by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with other partner organisations, here on Thursday.

"I still remember the enormous response of the nation after the 8th October earthquake in 2005; No one was concerned about the sect and the religion of the affected people, everyone was concerned about them as brothers and sisters."

The minister further said,"We need to understand that the negative impacts of climate change will not stop here but grow immensely. We need to work on mitigation of disasters with an emphasis on preparedness. We specially need to strengthen the NDRMF and provincial and local disaster management authorities."

At the opening session, Chairman NDMA Lt-General Akhter Nawaz Satti, while welcoming the participants, highlighted the importance of the day, adding that the Government of Pakistan observes 8th October as "National Resilience Day" every year to express solidarity with the victims of 2005 earthquake and all the past disasters.

He specially mentioned about today's 5.9 magnitude earthquake that hit an area of Balochistan,Harnai, at 0300am, and said that "we share the grief of the families who lost their loved ones and those injured;Rescue and relief activities have already started".

The chairman later paid homage to the victims of all the past disasters, especially the victims of shocking earthquake of 8th October 2005.

He also mentioned that ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has more than highlighted that disruptions in our social and economic routines have far-reaching consequences.

The seminar was aimed to provide a platform to create and develop a relevant dialogue focused on climate change, disaster management role of humanitarian communities, and coping with health emergencies.

It also emphasised the importance of community engagement, risk awareness, and role of media with regards to disaster management. While speaking at the seminar, Javed Jabbar, former minister for information and broadcasting appreciated the spirit and resilience of Pakistani nation and said that Pakistan was born resilient.

On the occasion, Syed Fakher Imam, federal minister for national food security and research on the occasion said that we need to take serious and responsible actions as we take during emergencies, for that we need to put consolidated efforts as a nation.

The chief guest at the closing session, Dr Faisal Sultan emphasised the preparedness phase and said that more pandemics and epidemics may come, we need to bring reforms to strengthen our health sector.

Good governance and coordination among organisations is a must to deal with disasters and health emergencies.

