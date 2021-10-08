Indonesian CG visits IoBM

KARACHI: "We must pursue the development of culture and people-to-people contact to enhance mutual cooperation between Indonesia and Pakistan," said H.E. the Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi, Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat.

He was addressing the management, faculty, and students at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi on Wednesday. The event was presided over by Bashir Jan Mohammed, Chancellor IoBM, who also presented an overview of the rich history of Indonesia-Pakistan relations. During his address, Consul General Dr June said that the first Indonesia-Pakistan Youth Forum has been established. This will focus on culture, education, tourism, and exchange programmes.

The interactive discussion with the Consul General provided insights regarding cooperation and collaboration on multiple fronts. Also present on this occasion were IoBM's Rector, Deans, and management. Dr Tariq Rahim Soomro, Acting Rector and Dean CCSIS, IoBM, delivered the vote of thanks.

