Experts explain how wheat production can be boosted

KARACHI: Timely disbursement of DAP subsidy and better-quality seeds can boost domestic wheat production to avoid the import of essential commodities. Agricultural experts said that farmers can help Pakistan achieve self-sufficiency in wheat production and build strategic food reserves with friendly policies to ensure reasonable profitability on their produce.

Dr Asif Ali an agricultural expert and Vice Chancellor of MNS University of Agriculture has stressed on the importance of high-quality seeds for wheat production. He said: After extensive testing, five new wheat varieties have now been released that are expected to be more productive, climate-resilient and disease-resistant.

"We need to continue to invest in R&D and expand the seed production horizon as the Provincial Seed corporations would not be able to meet the seed requirement of the farmers. Improved seed varieties and technologies are a must to boost the agriculture sector. Efforts must be made to make the seeds, fertilizers and other inputs more accessible and affordable for the farmers", he added.

However, the federal government already has been striving to achieve self-sufficiency in wheat production and a record production of 27.5 million tons was achieved last year. Despite that the federal government has decided to import wheat to build strategic reserves. Overall, the country has planned to import 2.3 million tons of wheat.

If the government encourages local farmers to increase the wheat cultivation area through timely announcement of support price and affordable availability of inputs, such as DAP and high-quality seeds, the country will be able to produce wheat for annual consumption and reserves.

The government has announced relief packages for farmers to overcome COVID-19 challenges, but without disbursement of subsidies the price of DAP seems out of reach of the farmers.

The government of Punjab has already launched Kissan Cards and DAP subsidy is being provided through this card. However, the subsidy disbursement mechanism could not be finalized in the Sindh province. There is a need to develop a proper DAP subsidy mechanism in Sindh on priority basis, so that farmers are provided relief from the higher global commodity prices. Moreover, the DAP subsidy should not be restricted to 20 bags but should be across the board to ensure enhanced wheat production.

Last year, the federal government had announced a subsidy of Rs 1000 per bag on DAP and phosphates for the Rabi season. However, the benefits of the subsidy program could not be realized at the farmer level due to procedural complexities involved in disbursement of subsidy.

Sources in the agricultural sector said that in view of the substantial jump in price of imported DAP, farmer bodies have demanded that the subsidy amount should be increased to Rs 2000 per bag to make it affordable for the farmers.

Sources in Agricultural sector have said that farmer profitability can be ensured through international parity pricing and guidance on the application of optimum use of Phosphatic & Potassic fertilizers for better yield and overall production. Therefore, before the start of wheat season, the government's support through disbursement of subsidies on phosphatic, potassic fertilizers, seeds and pesticides will be instrumental in enhancing wheat productivity. This subsidy will also help in curbing the cost of production, thus, making wheat accessible for poorer segments of the population as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021