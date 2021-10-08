Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
08 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (October 7, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 170.84 170.58 170.39 170.03 169.64 169.26 168.88
EUR 197.45 197.20 197.10 196.87 196.55 196.22 195.90
GBP 232.06 231.71 231.45 231.00 230.46 229.91 229.34
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
