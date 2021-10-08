Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Thursday (October 7, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 07.10.2021 VALUE 07.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1260% PA 0.6240% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0949% PA 0.6551% PA For 12 months -0.0131% PA 0.8619% PA For 2 Years -0.0131% PA 1.3619% PA For 3 Years -0.0131% PA 1.6119% PA For 4 years -0.0131% PA 1.8619% PA For 5 years -0.0131% PA 1.9869% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 07.10.2021 VALUE 07.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1675% PA 0.5825% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.0864% PA 0.6636% PA For 12 Months 0.1231% PA 0.9981% PA For 2 Years 0.1231% PA 1.4981% PA For 3 Years 0.1231% PA 1.7481% PA For 4 years 0.1231% PA 1.9981% PA For 5 years 0.1231% PA 2.1231% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 07.10.2021 VALUE 07.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3144% PA 1.0644% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2844% PA 1.0344% PA For 12 Months 0.2414% PA 1.1164% PA For 2 Years 0.2414% PA 1.6164% PA For 3 Years 0.2414% PA 1.8664% PA For 4 years 0.2414% PA 2.1164% PA For 5 years 0.2414% PA 2.2414% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 07.10.2021 VALUE 07.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1697% PA 0.5803% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2072% PA 0.5428% PA For 12 Months 0.1840% PA 0.6910% PA For 2 Years 0.1840% PA 1.1910% PA For 3 Years 0.1840% PA 1.4410% PA For 4 Years 0.1840% PA 1.6910% PA For 5 years 0.1840% PA 1.8160% PA ========================================================

