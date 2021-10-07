ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
UN rights body agrees to establish investigator on Afghanistan

  • Vote on the resolution brought by the European Union was 28 states in favour with five against - including China, Pakistan and Russia - and 14 abstentions at the 47-member state forum
Reuters Updated 07 Oct 2021

GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council agreed on Thursday to appoint a special rapporteur on Afghanistan to probe violations carried out by the Taliban and other parties to the conflict there.

The vote on the resolution brought by the European Union was 28 states in favour with five against - including China, Pakistan and Russia - and 14 abstentions at the 47-member state forum.

Cash airlifts planned to bypass Taliban and help Afghans

A special rapporteur on Afghanistan would start work in March and be supported by UN experts in legal analysis, forensics and women's rights, according to the EU resolution. UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet already has a mandate from the Council to monitor the situation until March.

UNHCR Afghanistan GDP Afghanistan's economy

