ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee climbs as focus remains on Brazil weather

  • March raw sugar was up 0.4% at 19.85 cents per lb
  • December New York cocoa rose 0.4% to $2,726 a tonne, edging up towards Monday's 10-month peak of $2,792
Reuters 07 Oct 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE were higher on Thursday as the market waited to see if there would be sufficient rain in Brazil over the next few days to aid the flowering of next year's crop, while cocoa and sugar prices also rose.

Coffee

December arabica coffee rose 1.7% to $1.9670 per lb by 1336 GMT.

Dealers said there remained concerns that dry conditions in top producer Brazil could hurt the flowering of next year's crop although some rains are forecast over the next few days.

"The market continues to be driven by weather in Brazil and COVID-related disruption affecting trade in Asia," the International Coffee Organization said in a monthly update.

A shortage of available container freight capacity has had an adverse impact on shipments of coffee from Asian producers such as Vietnam and Indonesia.

November robusta coffee was up 0.6% at $2,128 a tonne.

The robusta market's focus is beginning to turn to the harvest in top producer Vietnam, which is due to start next month.

Arabica coffee falls from two-month top but stocks underpin

Cocoa

December New York cocoa rose 0.4% to $2,726 a tonne, edging up towards Monday's 10-month peak of $2,792.

The market remained underpinned by heavy rainfall in top producer Ivory Coast that has triggered an outbreak of fungal black pod disease in some regions.

Dealers were also beginning to focus on third quarter grind data due to be issued next week, with an overall year-on-year rise anticipated as demand begins to revive.

The European grind is due to be issued on Wednesday and the North American grind on Thursday.

December London cocoa was 0.2% higher at 1,864 pounds a tonne.

Sugar

March raw sugar was up 0.4% at 19.85 cents per lb.

Dealers said the market lacked any clear overall trend while trading volumes were currently low.

December white sugar rose 0.5% to $510.90 a tonne.

Cocoa prices coffee exports sugar price cocoa producer coffee producer sugar producer Arabica coffee price

Comments

1000 characters

Arabica coffee climbs as focus remains on Brazil weather

At least 20 killed, over 300 injured as earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

'Irresponsible remarks': Maryam Nawaz creating problems for herself, says Sheikh Rashid

Pandora Papers: CM Murad says ministers who have offshore companies should step down

Pakistan's rupee strengthens against US dollar

Moscow to invite Taliban to Afghanistan talks on October 20

Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court to indict Zahir Jaffer, others on Oct 14

KSE-100 ends 213 points higher after mid-day profit-taking

Under pressure Watmore steps down as ECB chairman

Islamabad High Court extends interim bail of Zardari till Nov 9

Pakistan's Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza named in ICC's umpiring panel for T20 World Cup

Read more stories