ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad High Court extends interim bail of Zardari till Nov 9

APP | BR Web Desk 07 Oct 2021

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extended on Thursday the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari till November 9 in the New York City property cases.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the pre-arrest bail case of the former president.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) accused Zardari of holding an apartment in New York City, which he had not declared.

Park Lane case: AC records statement of another witness against Zardari

The bench also sought an opinion from Zardari's legal team and NAB's prosecutor regarding the new amendment in NAB Ordinance.

The court asked whether the bail cases would be shifted to the special courts after the promulgation of the new ordinance.

The court instructed the prosecutor to study the new ordinance, and also brief the NAB investigation officer about it.

Zardari's acquittal: NAB granted time to appoint prosecutor to plead its case

Justice Aamer Farooq asked whether the powers of NAB for arresting the accused were withdrawn after the passage of the fresh ordinance. To this, the former president’s counsel Farooq H Naek responded by saying that that the new amendments had increased the powers of the anti-graft body.

Now the names of the accused would be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), he said.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till November 9. The court also granted a one-day exemption from hearing to the accused on medical grounds.

NAB Islamabad High Court Pakistan People Party Asif Ali Zadari

Comments

1000 characters

Islamabad High Court extends interim bail of Zardari till Nov 9

At least 20 killed, over 300 injured as earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

'Irresponsible remarks': Maryam Nawaz creating problems for herself, says Sheikh Rashid

Pandora Papers: CM Murad says ministers who have offshore companies should step down

Pakistan's rupee strengthens against US dollar

Moscow to invite Taliban to Afghanistan talks on October 20

Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court to indict Zahir Jaffer, others on Oct 14

KSE-100 ends 213 points higher after mid-day profit-taking

Under pressure Watmore steps down as ECB chairman

Pakistan's Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza named in ICC's umpiring panel for T20 World Cup

Read more stories