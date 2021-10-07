Pakistan’s ‘comedy king’ Umer Sharif laid to rest

KARACHI: Legendary comedian Umer Sharif was laid to rest adjacent to the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi on Wednesday, amid tears and mourning.

His funeral prayer was offered at Umer Sharif Park in Clifton Block-II. A large number of people, including political and social leaders, as well as people from the entertainment industry attended the last rituals. Police had installed a walk-through gate at the entrance to the Park.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab also attended the funeral ceremony. Talking to media on the occasion, he said that the late Umer Sharif was not only a great artist but also a great soul. Such a large number of citizens attended his funeral prayers which are the proof that he was very popular and loved by people of all ages. He said that Umer Sharif made his country and especially Karachi famous all over the world through his unparalleled comedy and brilliant performances. And he was the proud son of this city.

Earlier in morning, the body of Sharif was brought into the Karachi via Turkish Airlines from Germany, and handed over to the bereaved family at Airport. The body wrapped in a Pakistani flag and was taken to Edhi morgue before being transported to his residence.

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Senator Saeed Ghani also reached the cargo terminal and expressed his condolences to Sharif’s family.

As per district south police, over 200 Police personnel were deployed along the route from funeral prayer venue till Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine to maintain law and order. Bomb disposal squad had also searched the park prior to the funeral prayers.

The legendary comedian died in Germany last Saturday after being admitted to a hospital in Nuremberg after his health condition deteriorated while enroute to United States for medical treatment.

As per details, Sharif was born on April 19, 1955, in Liaquatabad, Karachi. He began his professional career as a stage performer. Two of his popular comedy stage plays were Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Ha. He took national awards, and also a recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions as comedian, actor and producer in the entertainment industry.

He passed away at the age of 66. The services of the legendary star would be remembered for long, as PTI senior leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan rightly declared Sharif as “the uncrowned king of comedy” and that the void created by his death may never be filled.

