‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar’ SBP Governor inaugurates joint PBA Call Centre helpline

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA), on behalf of all its member banks and with the support of Ufone, formally launched its “Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar – Helpline”, a Joint Call Centre of banks for the convenience of low-cost housing borrowers across Pakistan.

The launch ceremony was held at the Ufone Call Centre in Islamabad and was attended by Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr Reza Baqir, Chairman NAPHDA, Lt-Gen Anwar Ali Hyder (retd), Chairman PBA & President HBL, Muhammad Aurangzeb, CEO, PBA, Tawfiq Hussain, and Presidents/CEOs of banks.

The main purpose of this helpline is to provide a one-stop solution for product information on low-cost housing loan facility across banks, explain and guide borrowers on policy, procedures and documentation requirements for availing low-cost housing loans.

Based on the prospective borrowers’ location and preference, the call centre agents will forward these calls to an individual bank’s call centre as leads and the centre will also be used for recording and addressing borrower’s grievances and complaints.

Governor SBP, Dr Reza Baqir, inaugurated the ‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar – Helpline’ call centre. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Baqir stated that in-line with the Prime Minister’s vision of providing affordable housing to the public, SBP has under the Government Markup Subsidy Scheme recently relaxed the terms and increased the loan amounts to encourage affordable housing across Pakistan. The Helpline is a great initiative that will facilitate borrowers across the country in answering their queries related to the scheme and directing them to the bank of their choice so that they may avail the facility quickly and conveniently.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, Chairman, PBA, said that the “Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar – Helpline is a PBA led initiative made possible with the collaborative efforts of all its member banks and Ufone. The helpline will be instrumental in effectively and efficiently handling the anticipated influx of calls from interested borrowers due to the very attractive and relaxed terms and conditions introduced by the State Bank.”

With the help of PBA, Faysal Bank, HBL and Meezan Bank, have taken the lead in simplifying the process and will be closely assisting PBA on the technical, operational & commercial aspects to make this initiative a success.