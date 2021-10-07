Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
07 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (October 6, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 170.70 170.44 170.25 169.89 169.50 169.12 168.74
EUR 197.94 197.70 197.60 197.37 197.04 196.71 196.40
GBP 232.39 232.04 231.79 231.34 230.80 230.24 229.69
===========================================================================
