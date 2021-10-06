ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Toronto index retreats as energy shares, inflation worries weigh

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 95.19 points, or 0.47%, at 20,088.24, a day after marking its best daily performance in nearly two weeks
Reuters 06 Oct 2021

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks tracked a retreat in oil prices, with sentiment dented further by worries around higher inflation.

At 9:42 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 95.19 points, or 0.47%, at 20,088.24, a day after marking its best daily performance in nearly two weeks.

Leading the declines were the energy group down 2.8%, a day after the sub-sector index touched its highest level in nearly two and a half year.

Oil prices fell nearly 1% on Wednesday, but was at a multi-year high, above $83 a barrel, supported by OPEC+'s refusal to ramp up production more rapidly.

"It wouldn't be surprising to see Canadian markets drop back a little bit, given that the energy prices and the US market both coming down today," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Global markets were weighed by oil prices hitting their highest since November 2014, with investors anxious that spiraling energy costs could force central banks to raise rates more quickly to combat rising inflation.

Toronto index rebounds as energy stocks gains on oil rally

"Inflation is putting pressure on central banks to start raising interest rates, and we saw that last night in New Zealand, suggesting more central banks could start to raise rates next year and that could include the Bank of Canada," Cieszynski added.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold prices edged lower pressured by a resilient dollar and higher US bond yields.

Highlights

Converge Technology Solutions Corp and Mullen Group Ltd were the biggest decliners on the index.

The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were eight new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 47.28 million shares.

