ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Natural gas price spikes 25% on soaring demand

AFP 06 Oct 2021

LONDON: European and UK gas prices surged on Wednesday by more than 25 percent, energised by soaring demand before the northern hemisphere winter.

Europe's reference Dutch TTF gas price jumped to 145.19 euros per megawatt hour and UK prices soared to 347.27 pence per therm.

The two markets had already rocketed in earlier deals to record peaks at 162.12 euros and 407.82 pence, respectively.

"It's panic and fear with winter just around the corner," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch told AFP.

Runaway gas prices -- coupled with oil that this week struck multi-year highs -- have fuelled global concern over spiking inflation.

Gas demand is also heightened in Asia, and particularly from China.

US natural gas jumps 6% on higher demand, soaring global prices

"Natural gas prices have climbed to new peaks ... as insufficient levels of inventories ahead of the winter season drive concerns for a spike in inflation and energy prices for consumers," said XTB analyst Walid Koudmani.

"These supply constraints could translate into higher costs of fuel moving into the winter months, a prospect which could further slow down economic recovery and worsen moods across markets."

Europe's energy crisis has also been exacerbated by a lack of wind for turbine sites, coupled with ongoing nuclear outages -- and the winding down of coal mines by climate-conscious governments.

Britain is particularly exposed to Europe's ongoing energy crisis because of its reliance on natural gas to generate electricity.

natural gas Natural gas price UK gas prices

Comments

1000 characters

Natural gas price spikes 25% on soaring demand

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed DG ISI, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Peshawar corps commander

PM Imran urges Bill Gates to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

European equities tank as gas spikes to record peaks

Pakistan's rupee hits new low, closes near 171

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Hundreds throng passport office in Afghan capital

Oil near multi-year highs, Asian shares fall

Avenfield reference: IHC overrules registrar's objections over Maryam's acquittal plea

President Alvi to launch STEM programme for students today

Zahir Jaffer's parents file bail petitions in Supreme Court

Read more stories