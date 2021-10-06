ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran expects nuclear talks in Vienna to restart 'soon'

AFP Updated 06 Oct 2021

MOSCOW: Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in Moscow on Wednesday that he expects negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal to restart in Austria soon.

"We are now finalising consultations on this matter and will soon restore our negotiations in Vienna," he told reporters after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The 2015 nuclear deal gave Iran sanctions relief in return for tight controls on its nuclear programme.

In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump withdrew from the multilateral accord and began reimposing sanctions.

Tehran has gradually rolled back its nuclear commitments since 2019.

US President Joe Biden reversed Trump's decision to pull the United States from international negotiations on curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

But talks in Vienna to revive the deal have been at an impasse since June, when Iran's ultraconservative new President Ebrahim Raisi was elected.

Iran says foresees nuclear talks resuming by early November

Lavrov said Wednesday that the negotiations "should be resumed as soon as possible," and called on the United States to return to its obligation under the accord.

Russian's foreign minister said that the international community was waiting for the United States to "return to legal obligations of the nuclear deal" and end "illegal restrictions on Iran and all of its trading partners."

Iran Nuclear Deal Hossein Amir Abdollahian

Comments

1000 characters

Iran expects nuclear talks in Vienna to restart 'soon'

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed DG ISI, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Peshawar corps commander

PM Imran urges Bill Gates to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Pakistan's rupee hits new low, closes near 171

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Hundreds throng passport office in Afghan capital

Oil near multi-year highs, Asian shares fall

President Alvi to launch STEM programme for students today

Zahir Jaffer's parents file bail petitions in Supreme Court

Read more stories