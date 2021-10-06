Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,813,581 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 235,767,340 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 8,214 new deaths and 446,871 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,845 new deaths, followed by Russia with 929 and Mexico with 790. The United States is the worst-affected country with 705,284 deaths from 43,950,779 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 598,829 deaths from 21,499,074 cases, India with 449,538 deaths from 33,871,881 cases, Mexico with 279,896 deaths from 3,691,924 cases, and Russia with 212,625 deaths from 7,662,560 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 605 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 328, Republic of North Macedonia with 324, Hungary with 313, Montenegro with 311, and Bulgaria with 305.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,496,070 deaths from 45,141,748 cases, Europe 1,323,544 deaths from 68,662,932 infections, and Asia 845,754 deaths from 54,356,958 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 733,297 deaths from 45,592,600 cases, Africa 211,845 deaths from 8,331,950 cases, Middle East 200,812 deaths from 13,488,359 cases, and Oceania 2,259 deaths from 192,802 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.