ANL 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.83%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.29%)
FCCL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.2%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
FNEL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.17%)
GGGL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-5.48%)
GGL 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.09%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.01%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.18%)
KAPCO 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.11%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.04%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.95%)
PAEL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.87%)
PIBTL 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.19%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.38%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.83%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.52%)
UNITY 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,629 Decreased By ▼ -53.98 (-1.15%)
BR30 21,986 Decreased By ▼ -381.78 (-1.71%)
KSE100 44,344 Decreased By ▼ -322.25 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,457 Decreased By ▼ -85.7 (-0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German Greens say want to pursue coalition talks with SPD, FDP

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

BERLIN: Germany's Greens said on Wednesday they wanted to move to three-way talks with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and liberal Free Democrats (FDP) on forming a new coalition government following a national election late last month.

Greens co-leader Robert Habeck told reporters his party "is proposing to the FDP to approach the SPD together and then move from the phase of exploratory talks to three-way talks."

"This is a proposal to the FDP for the time being. Let's see how they respond to it," Habeck said, adding that the Greens still had considerable differences with both the FDP and the SPD. "Many things have not yet been discussed. "

The three parties have already each met separately but have not yet held three-way talks. The SPD, which narrowly won the election, already said on Sunday it was ready to move to three-way coalition talks.

At stake is the cohesiveness of a new government, its appetite to shape up Europe's largest economy for the digital era, and the extent of Berlin's willingness to engage on foreign issues to the degree that its allies would like.

Conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel, in power since 2005, plans to step down once a new government is formed and will stay on until that point.

SPD Germany's Greens

Comments

1000 characters

German Greens say want to pursue coalition talks with SPD, FDP

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Peshawar Corps Commander

PM Imran urges Bill Gates to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Hundreds throng passport office in Afghan capital

Oil near multi-year highs, Asian shares fall

President Alvi to launch STEM programme for students today

Zahir Jaffer's parents file bail petitions in Supreme Court

Read more stories