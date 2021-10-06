ANL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
ASL 21.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.05%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
BYCO 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
FCCL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.85%)
FFBL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.73%)
GGGL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.45%)
GGL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
JSCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KAPCO 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.57%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.14%)
MLCF 32.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 126.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.79%)
PACE 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
PAEL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
PRL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.45%)
PTC 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
TELE 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.63%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.84%)
UNITY 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.85%)
WTL 2.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.14%)
BR100 4,661 Decreased By ▼ -21.96 (-0.47%)
BR30 22,151 Decreased By ▼ -216.25 (-0.97%)
KSE100 44,531 Decreased By ▼ -136.07 (-0.3%)
KSE30 17,536 Decreased By ▼ -7.12 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business & Finance

Ireland says final global tax text due on Wednesday, hopes to sign up

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

DUBLIN: A final text of a global corporate tax overhaul is due to be circulated to negotiating countries later on Wednesday, Ireland's foreign minister said, adding that the Irish government hoped to sign up.

An updated draft this week dropped "at least" from a proposed minimum global corporate tax rate of "at least 15%", clearing a major hurdle for the key holdout, Ireland, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Tuesday.

"I am hopeful Ireland can be part of supporting this new measure but we have to wait for the final text which hopefully will be available this evening. Ireland does not want to be isolated in this space," Simon Coveney told RTE radio ahead of a cabinet meeting to decide on the matter on Thursday.

