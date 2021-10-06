ANL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
Nikkei closes down for eighth straight session

AFP Updated 06 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down for an eighth consecutive session on Wednesday, as investors worried about rising US yields.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.05 percent, or 293.25 points, to end at 27,528.87, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.30 percent, or 5.84 points, to 1,941.91.

"The Nikkei index opened higher following the rises on the three main US indexes... but growth shares started to be sold on the backdrop of rising US yields," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Investor sentiment was dampened as US futures fell following climbing US yields, analysts said.

Tokyo shares open higher

Investors were also watching surging energy prices, with oil edging closer to $80 per barrel, as well as worries about inflation.

In Tokyo trading, SoftBank Group lost 2.07 percent to 5,902 yen while casual wear Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing shrank 3.10 percent to 70,590 yen.

Automakers were lower with Toyota tumbling 3.25 percent to 1,840 yen, Honda losing 2.49 percent to 3,327 yen and Nissan dropping 5.59 percent to 521.4 yen.

Sony fell 1.35 percent to 11,625 yen while Nintendo jumped 2.39 percent to 49,600 yen.

The dollar stood at 111.74 yen in Asian trade, against 111.49 yen in New York.

