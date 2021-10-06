ANL 19.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
ASC 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
BYCO 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.01%)
FCCL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.85%)
FFBL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.73%)
GGGL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.39%)
GGL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
JSCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KAPCO 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.57%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.14%)
MLCF 32.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 126.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.79%)
PACE 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
PAEL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
PTC 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
TELE 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.83%)
TRG 156.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.88%)
UNITY 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.01%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.49%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -24.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,142 Decreased By ▼ -225.96 (-1.01%)
KSE100 44,526 Decreased By ▼ -140.6 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,535 Decreased By ▼ -8.43 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Yashma Gill is the latest Pakistani celeb to reach a million followers on Instagram

  • It’s been a busy year for Gill
BR Web Desk Updated 06 Oct 2021

TV actor Yashma Gill is the latest celeb to reach a million followers on Instagram, joining the million-club with the likes of Ayeza Khan, Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar.

“I’m one to believe in celebrating your own achievements,” the Gustakh actor wrote on Instagram, marking the occasion with a celebratory cake and balloons. “On that note, I recently hit a milestone and I’m so incredibly grateful.”

“This journey started with me, my dreams, and my passion alone and it's surreal to see that 1 million of you (that’s a LOT of people) are now with me on this journey," she added

“I’ve come incredibly far and that is thanks to you guys — the people who have supported me, believed in me, and have taught me so much.”

It’s been a busy year for Gill, who appeared in Phaans and had a leading role in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai earlier this year, as well as Aazmaish, which just wrapped up last month.

Yashma Gill to star opposite Faysal Qureshi in Gustakh

social media Instagram TV celebrities Yashma Gill

