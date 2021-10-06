Yashma Gill is the latest Pakistani celeb to reach a million followers on Instagram

TV actor Yashma Gill is the latest celeb to reach a million followers on Instagram, joining the million-club with the likes of Ayeza Khan, Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar.

“I’m one to believe in celebrating your own achievements,” the Gustakh actor wrote on Instagram, marking the occasion with a celebratory cake and balloons. “On that note, I recently hit a milestone and I’m so incredibly grateful.”

“This journey started with me, my dreams, and my passion alone and it's surreal to see that 1 million of you (that’s a LOT of people) are now with me on this journey," she added

“I’ve come incredibly far and that is thanks to you guys — the people who have supported me, believed in me, and have taught me so much.”

It’s been a busy year for Gill, who appeared in Phaans and had a leading role in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai earlier this year, as well as Aazmaish, which just wrapped up last month.

Yashma Gill to star opposite Faysal Qureshi in Gustakh