PPP criticises govt for hike in electricity tariff

Naveed Butt 06 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that the decision of the PTI's government to increase electricity tariff after increasing the prices of petroleum products is an injustice to the poor people of the country.

The PPP also decided to strongly oppose the extension of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman through an ordinance.

Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians and the member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that the "incompetent, selected" Prime Minister, Imran Khan, is bombarding the people with inflation.

While criticising the decision of the government, she said in a statement on Tuesday that it will be difficult for the poor masses to light up a single bulb at such expensive electricity rates. She said that the incompetent ruling government does not realise that making petrol, gas, and electricity more expensive would ultimately result in price hike of everything in the country.

"Those who made fake claims of making country a Madina-like State have made the country an "animal farmhouse"," she said. Marri uttered that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would save the poor people from such troubles and inflation, and people should compare between the PPP government and the other governments.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Sherry Rehman said that her party would strongly opposed the extension of the NAB chairman's tenure through an ordinance. She said that the extension in the NAB chairman's tenure is unconstitutional and illegal. She said that the PPP has serious reservations on giving 120 days' extension to the NAB Chairman through an ordinance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

