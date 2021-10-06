ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sector G-14 of Islamabad: Allottees urge PM, CJ, NAB chief to help retrieve their plots of land

Recorder Report 06 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The allottees of Sector G-14 have requested the intervention of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) former Justice Javed Iqbal against the land mafia in Sector G-14 of Islamabad that has allegedly deprived thousands of retired government officials of their plots.

Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club (NPC) in Islamabad on Tuesday, President G-14 Allottees Association Sardar Shaheen said, around 4,000 retired federal government officials were allotted plots by the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation, now known as the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), in 2004, in Sector G-14, Islamabad, against the payment of prescribed price. The FGEHA had acquired land and paid compensation to the owners of the land, he said.

"Despite our constant efforts for the last 17 years, no significant progress has been made by the FGEHA management. During this period, around 1,200 officials died without getting plot for house. The rest of the retired officials have to reside in costly rented houses in their old age," he said.

The president G-14 Allottees Association said, the Islamabad High Court (IHC), in its decision in 2014, had clearly defined legal and illegal owners of the land on the basis of Google Map 2005.

"But qabza mafia filed writ petitions on different pretexts, which were turned down by the honourable court, and, in latest decision, the court directed the director general FGEHA to submit a report. But, the management of the Authority has not submitted its report. There is now no legal bar on the authority to get the land vacated from the illegal encroachments. But there is no progress in Sector G-14. Instead, the qabza mafia is being helped by the management of the authority and local MNA/Minister Asad Umar to build illegal streets and infrastructure for the illegal occupants of the land in the name of voters of the PTI, which is gross violation of law and against the aim of the prime minister to fight against qabza mafia and provide houses to legal owners of plots," he added.

Shaheen said previous DG FGEHA was doing a good job in taking successful steps against the illegal occupants but he has been transferred along with his team one year before the end of his appointed time/tenure due to political pressure to accommodate qabza mafia.

"The new DG and his team have not done anything after his appointment for the last more than four months and he held no meaningful meeting with the Allottees Association who are the real stakeholders. It is the money paid by the allottees, which is spent for all expenses of the FGEHA including salaries. The salary of each employee and officer of the authority is double than the amount of salary paid to the other government departments.

The government does not pay any grant to the authority. Indeed, the FGEHA has charged substantial additional charges twice from the allottees. At present, there is no significant work except illegal development in the area of encroachments, which will be a fit case for a NAB inquiry," he said. The president G-14 Allottees Association requested the intervention of the CJP, the PM and the chairman NAB into the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Javed Iqbal Imran Khan National Press Club Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Sardar Shaheen

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sector G-14 of Islamabad: Allottees urge PM, CJ, NAB chief to help retrieve their plots of land

Nepra censures Discos

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

TI-P asks govt to post all motorway contracts on PPRA website

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Prices of POL products likely to increase

LB polls to be held next year: No corruption scandal of Punjab govt: Buzdar

Sustainable growth model being implemented: Farrukh

Faysal Bank says its ultimate beneficial ownership will not change

Read more stories