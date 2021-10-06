ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N demands PM remove ministers, aides named in Pandora Papers

Recorder Report 06 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign before conducting the "drama" of investigation into the Pandora Papers. Giving her party's reaction to the recently released Pandora Papers, the PML-N Secretary Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb, termed the investigation ordered by Prime Minister Khan as "drama".

"Imran Khan, by way of his own earlier bombastic proclamations, is morally bound to direct all his ministers and aides named in Pandora leaks, to resign with immediate effect. Imran khan should, post haste, petition the Supreme Court for suomo to, form JIT, direct ARU, PM Office to write to the National Crime Agency, UK to start an investigation, petition the NAB and the FIA to start filing investigative references," she maintained.

Marriyum termed PM Imran heading the investigation of offshore companies an "ugly joke" with the nation, saying that Pandora Papers cannot be investigated under owner of offshore companies who guards the "mafia and thieves".

They all should be investigated and prosecuted for not declaring their sources of income and stashing their money in tax havens, she said. The former information minister said, PM Imran "protects the corrupt mafia" that robs Pakistanis with his frivolous and toothless inquiries that seek to exonerate them.

She said PM Imran set up so-called investigation commissions on sugar, flour, electricity, gas, petrol, medicines, and the Ring Road only to grant them NROs. Marriyum stressed that the investigation into Pandora Papers cannot be, at any cost, conducted with PM Imran Khan in power. This would only save the offshore cabinet and corrupt mafia instead of catching and punishing them, she said.

PM Imran would only give another NRO to the mafia under his patronage. PM Imran must first resign then pretend to investigate any of these individuals, she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court Imran Khan PMLN Pandora Papers National Crime Agency

Comments

Comments are closed.

PML-N demands PM remove ministers, aides named in Pandora Papers

Nepra censures Discos

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

TI-P asks govt to post all motorway contracts on PPRA website

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Prices of POL products likely to increase

LB polls to be held next year: No corruption scandal of Punjab govt: Buzdar

Sustainable growth model being implemented: Farrukh

Faysal Bank says its ultimate beneficial ownership will not change

Read more stories