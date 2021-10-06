PML-N demands PM remove ministers, aides named in Pandora Papers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign before conducting the "drama" of investigation into the Pandora Papers. Giving her party's reaction to the recently released Pandora Papers, the PML-N Secretary Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb, termed the investigation ordered by Prime Minister Khan as "drama".

"Imran Khan, by way of his own earlier bombastic proclamations, is morally bound to direct all his ministers and aides named in Pandora leaks, to resign with immediate effect. Imran khan should, post haste, petition the Supreme Court for suomo to, form JIT, direct ARU, PM Office to write to the National Crime Agency, UK to start an investigation, petition the NAB and the FIA to start filing investigative references," she maintained.

Marriyum termed PM Imran heading the investigation of offshore companies an "ugly joke" with the nation, saying that Pandora Papers cannot be investigated under owner of offshore companies who guards the "mafia and thieves".

They all should be investigated and prosecuted for not declaring their sources of income and stashing their money in tax havens, she said. The former information minister said, PM Imran "protects the corrupt mafia" that robs Pakistanis with his frivolous and toothless inquiries that seek to exonerate them.

She said PM Imran set up so-called investigation commissions on sugar, flour, electricity, gas, petrol, medicines, and the Ring Road only to grant them NROs. Marriyum stressed that the investigation into Pandora Papers cannot be, at any cost, conducted with PM Imran Khan in power. This would only save the offshore cabinet and corrupt mafia instead of catching and punishing them, she said.

PM Imran would only give another NRO to the mafia under his patronage. PM Imran must first resign then pretend to investigate any of these individuals, she said.

