Bank Alfalah, AGTL sign MoU

LAHORE: Bank Alfalah Ltd (BAFL), one of the country's leading financial institutions and Al-Ghazi Tractors Ltd (AGTL) signed an MoU to facilitate farmers by fast-track processing and delivery of tractors as well as other farm machinery.

The ceremony was held at Shaadin Manzil, Lahore and the MoU was signed by Muhammad Saeed Mushtaq, General Manager Sales & Marketing AGTL and Javed Iqbal, Head SME & Commercial Banking, BAFL.

Rooma Malik, officer Agri Finance, Yahya Hameed Wahla, Agri Business Head BAFL and Abdul Ahad, Senior Manager Marketing Planning, AGTL were also present in the event. Pakistan's agriculture sector is paramount to the economy as it contributes nearly 20 percent of the GDP and employs more than 42 percent of the nation's total workforce. BAFL is continuously making efforts to facilitate this sector and the people it employs.

