ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lahore police takes novel step to improve its performance?

Recorder Report 06 Oct 2021

LAHORE: To bring further improvement in the law and order situation, the Lahore police in collaboration with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) have provided android-tablets to some teams of the Police Response Unit (PRU) which have access to updated E-challan data, record of proclaimed offenders, stolen or blacklisted vehicles besides other necessary information.

While inaugurating the tablets in eight PRU vehicles during a ceremony held at the PSCA headquarters on Tuesday, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said this is a pilot project which will be replicated across Punjab if they received successful results from it.

PSCA Chief Operating Officers Kamran Khan, DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry, SP Dolphin Squad/PRU Rashid Hidayat, SP PSCA Coordination Asim Jasra and other police officers were also present on the occasion. The CCPO said the tablets were installed in eight vehicles of PRU from different police stations, including Shahdara, Kahna, Sherakot, Chung and Harbanspura.

He said that this facility had also been provided to the LTE handsets of traffic wardens to track the stolen and E-challaned vehicles as well as criminals with record. He added that the tablets have been equipped with modern technology and were integrated with criminal record of proclaimed offenders, E-challan data, stolen and blacklisted vehicles and other necessary information to maintain law and order and curb crime in the provincial metropolis.

According to Dogar, these tablets have been linked with the PSCA and the officers of PRU teams could get all the necessary information available at PSCA during their patrolling, snap and surprise checking as well as monitoring of the processions and other law and order related activities through live view cameras installed on their vehicles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Lahore police Police Response Unit Punjab Safe Cities Authority Kamran Khan

Comments

Comments are closed.

Lahore police takes novel step to improve its performance?

Nepra censures Discos

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

TI-P asks govt to post all motorway contracts on PPRA website

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Prices of POL products likely to increase

LB polls to be held next year: No corruption scandal of Punjab govt: Buzdar

Sustainable growth model being implemented: Farrukh

Faysal Bank says its ultimate beneficial ownership will not change

Read more stories