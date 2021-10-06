Lahore police takes novel step to improve its performance?

LAHORE: To bring further improvement in the law and order situation, the Lahore police in collaboration with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) have provided android-tablets to some teams of the Police Response Unit (PRU) which have access to updated E-challan data, record of proclaimed offenders, stolen or blacklisted vehicles besides other necessary information.

While inaugurating the tablets in eight PRU vehicles during a ceremony held at the PSCA headquarters on Tuesday, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said this is a pilot project which will be replicated across Punjab if they received successful results from it.

PSCA Chief Operating Officers Kamran Khan, DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry, SP Dolphin Squad/PRU Rashid Hidayat, SP PSCA Coordination Asim Jasra and other police officers were also present on the occasion. The CCPO said the tablets were installed in eight vehicles of PRU from different police stations, including Shahdara, Kahna, Sherakot, Chung and Harbanspura.

He said that this facility had also been provided to the LTE handsets of traffic wardens to track the stolen and E-challaned vehicles as well as criminals with record. He added that the tablets have been equipped with modern technology and were integrated with criminal record of proclaimed offenders, E-challan data, stolen and blacklisted vehicles and other necessary information to maintain law and order and curb crime in the provincial metropolis.

According to Dogar, these tablets have been linked with the PSCA and the officers of PRU teams could get all the necessary information available at PSCA during their patrolling, snap and surprise checking as well as monitoring of the processions and other law and order related activities through live view cameras installed on their vehicles.

