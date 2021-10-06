COAS confers military awards on army personnel

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said that the sacrifices of the country’s martyrs will not go waste.

According to the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief said this while conferring military awards to army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations, and meritorious services rendered by them to the nation during a ceremony held at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.

As many as 47 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), while six officers, seven Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 12 soldiers were awarded the Tamgha-i-Basalat. Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members, said the ISPR.

Paying rich tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis, the COAS said, “We owe [the] peace and stability of our country to the selfless devotion and sacrifices of these officers and soldiers who are our real heroes.”

He said that there is no cause nobler than laying ones life for the defence of one’s motherland, adding the sacrifices of the country’s martyrs will not go in vain.

The COAS lauded the brave families of the martyrs for the supreme sacrifices they rendered for the country.

A large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.