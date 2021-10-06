ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Copper slips on strong dollar

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

LONDON: Copper prices buckled under a stronger dollar on Tuesday ahead of key US payroll data later this week and on lingering concerns over the fate of China Evergrande.

The US dollar edged toward a one-year high against major peers, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, in anticipation of Friday's non-farm payrolls data which is expected to give the Federal Reserve ammunition to start unwinding its easy monetary policy soon.

Worries over defaults at Chinese property developers and the potential impact on metals demand grew on Tuesday, amid fresh credit rating downgrades and uncertainty about the fate of China Evergrande.

There were bearish macro factors dragging metals prices down, including China Evergrande and the threat of stagflation due to power price increases, said Alastair Munro at brokerage Marex.

He added that declining inventories in exchange warehouses was a positive factor.

On-warrant copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses that are available to the market have more than halved since mid-August to 100,250 tonnes.

Meanwhile, in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange, copper stocks are at their lowest since 2009 at 43,525 tonnes.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 1.2% to $9,144 a tonne by 1633 GMT. The metal is seen as a sensitive gauge of global economic growth.

OUTLOOK: Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said in a note that a break above $10,000 a tonne for copper would "likely be the signal that triggers a fresh move towards new all-time highs (of $10,747.50)."

