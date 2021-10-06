KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 5, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 170.69 170.44 170.26 169.89 169.50 168.12 168.74 EUR 198.02 197.80 197.70 197.46 197.14 196.80 196.49 GBP 232.03 231.70 231.45 231.00 230.47 229.93 229.38 ===========================================================================

