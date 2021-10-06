ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street ends sharply higher as Big Tech roars back

Reuters Updated 06 Oct 2021

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, as Microsoft and Apple spearheaded a strong rebound in growth stocks and investors awaited monthly payrolls data later this week that could influence the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on when to scale back monetary stimulus.

Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet, Wall Street's most valuable companies, each rose following a selloff in growth stocks the day before.

Facebook Inc rebounded a day after taking a beating when its app and its photo-sharing platform Instagram went offline for hours.

Almost all of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes rose, with financials, communication services and technology among the top performers.

The S&P 500 logged its fourth straight day of 1pc moves in either direction. The last time the index saw that much volatility was in November 2020, when it rose or fell 1pc or more for seven straight sessions.

Wall Street tumbles as rising Treasury yields sink Big Tech

"We're buying the dip, but the dip isn't 10pc anymore. The dip is now 2pc, or 4pc," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "People are trained like Pavlov's dog to buy the dip, which is reinforcing all of this."

Technology stocks and other high-growth stocks took a beating on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher amid concerns about a potential U.S. government debt default.

The Senate will vote on Wednesday on a Democratic-backed measure to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling, a key lawmaker said on Tuesday, as partisan brinkmanship in Congress risks an economically crippling federal credit default.

Investors will watch September employment data on Friday for hints about the tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's asset purchase program.

Adding to concerns the Fed could tighten monetary policy sooner than expected; recent data showed increased consumer spending, accelerated factory activity and elevated inflation.

Data from the Institute for Supply Management showed its U.S. non-manufacturing activity index edged up to a reading of 61.9 last month from 61.7 in August.

Wall Street slammed by rotation out of Big Tech

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 45.23 points, or 1.05pc, to end at 4,345.69 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 178.35 points, or 1.25pc, to 14,433.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 315.57 points, or 0.93pc, to 34,318.49.

The S&P 500 is down more than 3pc from its record high close on Sept. 2.

However, about half of the index's components have fallen 10pc or more from their own 52-week highs.

PepsiCo Inc gained after raising its full-year revenue forecast.

Wall Street S&P 500 NASDAQ U.S. government Dow Jones Industrial Average U.S. Federal Reserve PepsiCo Jake Dollarhide

Comments

1000 characters

Wall Street ends sharply higher as Big Tech roars back

PM Imran calls on UN to stop 'illicit flow of money from poor to richer capitals'

Cabinet approves seasonal electricity package, holding census in 2022

US lawmakers demand Facebook probes as whistleblower testifies children harmed

Maryam moves IHC for annulment of Avenfield case verdict

Pakistan Army's top brass reviews evolving regional security situation

Pakistan's rupee stable at 170.8 against US dollar

KSE-100 down 0.84% as commodity prices weigh in on sentiment

Oil strikes new peaks, boosting European equities

Police baton-charge, arrest doctors protesting outside PMC in Islamabad

UK envoy holds Kabul talks with Taliban leaders

Read more stories