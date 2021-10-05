Pakistan Army's top brass reviews evolving regional security situation

The 244th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at the General Headquarters on Tuesday, chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The forum took review of the evolving security situation in the region with a particular focus on border management and internal security, stated a press release sent by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The participants were apprised of measures being taken to thwart nefarious designs of inimical forces to destabilise Pakistan in an attempt to spoil the hard-earned peace and stability.

Taking serious note of the malicious propaganda by the Indian Military, the forum expressed resolve to take all necessary measures to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity.

"The baseless propaganda only reflects their [Indian] frustration and an attempt to divert attention from their internal contradictions especially gross human rights violations, being committed in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," the ISPR statement added, quoting the Army Chief as saying.

The army's top brass expressed concern over the brewing humanitarian and security situation in Afghanistan, concluding that meaningful engagement and sustained support by the international community is imperative for paving way for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the larger region.

"The COAS appreciated operational preparedness of formations and focus on training including enhanced collaboration with foreign militaries and conduct of joint exercises in the Operational and Counter-Terrorism domain," the ISPR statement added.