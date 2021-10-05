ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
Oct 05, 2021
Maryam moves IHC for annulment of Avenfield case verdict

  • The PML-N vice-president says decision is a clear mockery and travesty of justice
BR Web Desk 05 Oct 2021

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against her conviction by an accountability court in the Avenfield Apartment case.

In a petition filed through her lawyer on Tuesday, Maryam sought annulment of the verdict in the Avenfield Apartment reference, saying that the decision is a "clear mockery and travesty of justice".

The petition also mentions accountability Judge Arshad Malik whose video had gone viral in which he claimed that he had been “pressured and blackmailed” to convict Nawaz Sharif. Maryam argued that the evidence of influencing the outcome of accountability references against her and her father have been made evident by the viral video of Judge Malik.

"The conviction of the applicant is liable to be set aside," the petition read.

In 2018, accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir convicted Nawaz, Maryam and her husband retired Captain Mohammad Safdar in the Avenfield Apartment reference.

IHC grants 15 days to Maryam Nawaz to appoint lawyer in Avenfield reference

The judge handed them jail terms of 10, seven and one years, respectively, for owning assets beyond known sources of income.

On September 8, the IHC had granted Maryam and her husband 15 days time to arrange another lawyer during the hearing of appeals against the sentences in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

The PML-N vice president told the bench that she wanted to file a new petition in the court before speaking on the merits of the case. She maintained that the court should hear her petition before pursuing the appeals against the convictions.

After hearing the arguments, the court remarked that hiring a lawyer is everyone's right. The IHC allowed Maryam to appoint a new lawyer and adjourned the hearing until September 23.

