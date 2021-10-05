ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

AFP 05 Oct 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,805,049 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 235,307,680 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 6,424 new deaths and 431,818 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,052 new deaths, followed by Russia with 895 and Ukraine with 317.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 703,285 deaths from 43,852,265 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 598,152 deaths from 21,478,546 cases, India with 449,260 deaths from 33,853,048 cases, Mexico with 279,106 deaths from 3,684,242 cases, and Russia with 211,696 deaths from 7,637,427 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 605 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 327, Republic of North Macedonia with 323, Hungary with 313, Montenegro with 309, and Bulgaria with 303.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,494,233 deaths from 45,092,618 cases, Europe 1,320,705 deaths from 68,468,513 infections, and Asia 844,654 deaths from 54,280,859 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 731,248 deaths from 45,486,339 cases, Africa 211,565 deaths from 8,326,104 cases, Middle East 200,405 deaths from 13,463,189 cases, and Oceania 2,239 deaths from 190,062 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

