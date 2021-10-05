ANL 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.96%)
ASC 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.64%)
ASL 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.73%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
FCCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.25%)
FFBL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
GGGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.19%)
GGL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.79%)
HUMNL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.7%)
KAPCO 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
MDTL 2.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.31%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.84%)
NETSOL 129.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.86%)
PACE 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.23%)
PAEL 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.42%)
PIBTL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.45%)
POWER 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
PTC 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
SNGP 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.08%)
TELE 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.69%)
TRG 158.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-3.71%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
WTL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.72%)
BR100 4,703 Decreased By ▼ -31.63 (-0.67%)
BR30 22,488 Decreased By ▼ -467.94 (-2.04%)
KSE100 44,782 Decreased By ▼ -262.01 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,571 Decreased By ▼ -113.51 (-0.64%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Some girls return to high school in Afghan province

AFP 05 Oct 2021

KABUL: Girls have returned to some secondary schools in a northern province of Afghanistan, Taliban officials and teachers said Tuesday, but they remain barred from classrooms in much of the country.

Dozens of girls in black, some wearing white head scarves and others with black face veils, sat in chairs waving Taliban flags, in a video posted by the hardline group's spokesman Suhail Shaheen.

"Girls are going to high schools in Khan Abad, Kunduz Province," tweeted Doha-based Shaheen, who has been nominated as the new Afghan government's permanent representative to the United Nations.

But in Kabul, education ministry official Mohammad Abid said there had been no policy change from the Taliban's interim central government, telling AFP on Tuesday: "High schools still remain closed for girls."

The Taliban, notorious for their brutal and oppressive rule from 1996 to 2001, have faced international fury after effectively excluding women and girls from education and work across the country.

Seven weeks after seizing power and pledging a softer version of their previous regime, the hardliners have incrementally stripped away at Afghans' freedoms.

The Taliban permitted girls to attend primary school from the start, but have maintained that neither they nor their female teachers could return to secondary school yet.

They have said girls can return to high school once their security and strict gender segregation under the group's restrictive interpretation of sharia law can be ensured.

Last month Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference that work was "continuing over the issues of education and work of women and girls", saying schools will reopen "as soon as possible", without providing a timeframe.

Taliban say girls to return to school 'as soon as possible'

"More time is needed... instructions on how to deal with their work, their services and their education are needed because the system has changed and an Islamic system is in place."

'No restrictions'

In the news clip shared by Shaheen, a reporter for Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA) can be heard saying "schools are open for girls, and there are no restrictions".

A Taliban member is then interviewed on camera saying girls and boys from grades seven to 12 are at school in the district, adding "there are not any issues for anyone so far".

A headteacher in Kunduz city, the provincial capital, told AFP that girls in a high school in the Imam Sahib district had gone back to classes.

Another teacher in Kunduz also said other high school girls had returned.

"Our principal informed the Directorate of Education at Kunduz and requested them for instructions," the fourth grade teacher told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"They replied that the ban on school girls is only applicable to other provinces, and not Kunduz."

The Taliban have also restricted women's access to work.

The group imposed an extreme interpretation of sharia law during their last period of rule and this time round have said progress in women's rights will be respected "within the framework of Islamic law".

The revelation that some Afghan girls were returning to secondary school came on World Teachers' Day Tuesday.

"For girls' education, female teachers play an even more important role in Afghanistan," the UN children's agency's country office tweeted, calling for the help, encouragement and protection of female teachers.

Taliban Kabul Doha UN children's agency Kunduz province Zabihullah Mujahid Suhail Shaheen Khan Abad Radio Television Afghanistan

