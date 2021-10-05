ANL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
ASC 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.12%)
ASL 21.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.63%)
FFBL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
FNEL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2%)
GGGL 19.72 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.02%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.41%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
MDTL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.08%)
MLCF 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.42%)
NETSOL 131.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.05%)
PACE 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.46%)
PAEL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
POWER 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
PRL 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.17%)
TELE 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.3%)
UNITY 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.25%)
WTL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.15%)
BR30 22,863 Decreased By ▼ -93.44 (-0.41%)
KSE100 44,935 Decreased By ▼ -109.56 (-0.24%)
KSE30 17,647 Decreased By ▼ -36.73 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ferguson says Ronaldo should have started against Everton

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson said Cristiano Ronaldo should have started last weekend's 1-1 home draw with Everton instead of being brought on as a second-half substitute by current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ronaldo came on just before the hour mark with United leading 1-0 but Everton grabbed an equaliser in the 65th minute and held on for the draw.

In a video posted on social media, Ferguson is heard telling mixed martial arts great Khabib Nurmagomedov that Everton were given a boost "when they saw Ronaldo wasn't playing ..."

When Nurmagomedov reminded Ferguson that Ronaldo came on in the second half, the Scot added: "Yeah I know ... but you should always start with your best players."

Ronaldo has said Ferguson, who first signed him as an 18-year-old from Sporting Lisbon in 2003, played a big role in the player coming back to Old Trafford.

United, who have 14 points from seven league games, will take on Leicester City on Oct. 16 in the next round of matches following the international break.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Alex Ferguson

Comments

1000 characters

Ferguson says Ronaldo should have started against Everton

Pandora-tainted ministers may face questions today

Essential food items: PM announces 40pc targeted subsidy

Secretaries directed to devise a mechanism: 'Subsidized sugar being consumed by general public only'

Nepra notifies Rs1.65 per unit QTA

Export proceeds with ADs: SBP reduces retention period to 3 days

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese companies showing some reluctance

MoC shifts blame for rising imports to other quarters

Facebook blames ‘faulty configuration change’ for nearly six-hour outage

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months

Oil settles above $81

Read more stories