ANL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.66%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.75%)
ASL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
FCCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.49%)
FFBL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
FNEL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.29%)
GGGL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.7%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
JSCL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.43%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.56%)
NETSOL 133.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.48%)
PAEL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
PTC 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 46.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
TELE 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.26%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.61%)
UNITY 32.88 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.59%)
WTL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,752 Increased By ▲ 16.71 (0.35%)
BR30 23,057 Increased By ▲ 100.21 (0.44%)
KSE100 44,983 Decreased By ▼ -61.63 (-0.14%)
KSE30 17,667 Decreased By ▼ -17.52 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Biden congratulates Japan's new PM Fumio Kishida

AFP 05 Oct 2021

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden offered his congratulations Monday to Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, saying the "historic partnership" between the two nations will help them face the world's ongoing challenges.

"The US-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world, and I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Kishida to strengthen our cooperation in the months and years ahead," Biden said in a statement.

"The historic partnership between our two democracies and our two peoples will continue to be a critical asset as we work together to take on the challenges of our time."

Later Monday Biden spoke to Kishida to congratulate him again, the White House said.

The 64-year-old Kishida, a soft-spoken centrist in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), easily won Monday's vote, with the Japanese parliament approving him to lead the world's third-largest economy.

He succeeds former prime minister Yoshihide Suga, who had announced he would not stand for the LDP leadership after just one year in office.

Biden said he commended Suga "for a successful tenure."

