CCRC to take stock of cotton situation today

APP 05 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Cotton Crop Review Committee (CCRC) would meet on Tuesday (today) to review cotton prices, besides discussing means to ensure fair prices to local farmers for their products during the crop season 2021-22.

Besides, the meeting would also take stock of weekly prices trend of cotton crop in local and international markets, said Cotton Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research Dr Khalid Abdullah.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that the government has approved cotton intervention price at Rs 5,000 per 40kg for cotton crop 2021-22 to encourage local farmers to revive the shrinking cotton crop, adding that a Cotton Price Review Committee was constituted and tasked for monitoring cotton price in the country.

So far cotton crop output was encouraging, which was mainly attributed with increasing rate of return in international markets, he said adding that favorable weather conditions and less pest attacks on the crop was among the other reasons of healthy production during the period under review.

Dr Abdullah said that incentives announced by the government like provision of subsidy on agriculture inputs including fertilizers, pesticides and availability of quality seed also helped in reviving local cotton crop, adding that local farmers were also provided training on best crop management practices.

