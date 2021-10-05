Countrywide data: 1,490 Covid-19 cases detected

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has detected 1,490 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours after conducting 52,415 tests at a positivity ratio of 2.84 percent, Covid-19 data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revealed.

According to the NCOC, over the past 24 hours, 27 Covid-19 deaths were also reported nationwide following which the national death tally has reached 2,7,893 since the pandemic outbreak.

The national tally of Covid-19 cases has reached 1,251,348 since the pandemic outbreak.

Another 1,760 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the country's total number of recoveries to 1,177,249.

Meanwhile, 3,407 virus patients are in critical condition with no new additions in the last 24 hours.

According to the NCOC data, Sindh reported 713 fresh coronavirus cases and two deaths during the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the province has risen to 459,266 and the death toll is at 7,427.

There are a total 21,851 patients currently, under treatment in Sindh.

Punjab reported 477 fresh Covid-19 infections detected in the past 24 hours.

This is the first time since July 27 2021 that Punjab has reported less than 500 new coronavirus cases.

The province had last recorded less than 500 daily cases on July 27, when it confirmed 477 cases.

Punjab's coronavirus case tally stands at 433,286. It also confirmed 13 more fatalities, taking the death toll to 12,685.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has recorded 181 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the NCOC, nine Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the KPK, taking the provincial death tally to 5,580. The province's case tally has risen to 174,671. There are a total 4,326 active Covid-19 cases in KPK at present.

Balochistan recorded 25 new cases and no fresh death over the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally of infections to 32,981. It has so far has registered 349 Covid-19 deaths.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has reported 69 covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours and one death following which, the case tally in ICT has reached 105,733 and death toll stands at 928.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported 18 new coronavirus infections and three deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 34,234 and death toll to 738 since the coronavirus outbreak.

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB)reported one coronavirus case and two deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the case tally to 10,332 and death toll to 178.

Nationwide in the past 24 hours, the health authorities have administered a total 1,185,379Covid-19 vaccine jabs to the people taking the total number of vaccine jabs to 82,830,350, since the vaccination drive in February 2021 was started.

So far, a total 29,054,821 people have completed Covid-19 vaccination, while a total 59,565,195 people have received first jab.

