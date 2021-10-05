ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
Leaks: PM says cases of elected representatives will be referred to NAB

Zulfiqar Ahmad 05 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) appears to be clueless about launching an across-the-board accountability to make both civilian and retired military personnel accountable after a fresh set of leaked documents exposed the secret fortunes of pensioned military generals, their spouses and sons, and sons-in-law.

A meeting of PTI's spokespersons chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which was also attended by the law minister, Attorney General for Pakistan, and others, discussed the Pandora leaks.

The prime minister directed the members of his party whose names emerged in the Pandora leaks to clear themselves from the allegations, saying all those involved in tax evasion through illegal offshore companies will be dealt with sternly.

He said that the cases of elected representatives and the public office holders - whose names emerged in the Pandora leaks - will be referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for investigation. He also said that those who have set up offshore companies as defined under the law and are not involved in evading taxes, will be cleared.

"Those who have not declared these companies in their returns as assets can face legal action," the premier was quoted as saying.

The prime minister said that the high-level cell under PM Inspection Commission, investigating the offshore company holders will be assisted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He said that the cell will also investigate whether the offshore companies are legal or not, adding that it will also determine the legal status of the investment made through the offshore companies.

He said that the FIA will investigate whether the money was stashed in foreign offshore companies through money laundering, adding the public office holders and public representatives' cases will be given to the NAB for investigation.

However, the sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that the prime minister seemed quite "helpless" about the rising inflation in the country except directing the party spokespersons to take the masses into confidence as skyrocketing inflation has become a major issue in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

