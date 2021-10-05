ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
Mock exercise at BKIA

Recorder Report 05 Oct 2021

PESHAWAR: A mock exercise to deal with any emergency situation was held here on Monday at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) Peshawar. Civil Aviation Authority, Airport security forces, FIA, Airlines Customs, PF, Army, doctors, Rescue-1122, fire brigade took part in the emergency exercise.

Airport Manager Obaidur Rehman said that following the International Civil Aviation rules and regulations, a mass-scale mock exercise was conducted every year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

