Oct 05, 2021
27,248MT of imported sugar allocated for Lahore

Recorder Report 05 Oct 2021

LAHORE: The federal government has allocated 27,248 metric tons of imported sugar for the provincial capital which will be available at Rs 90 per kg.

In this connection, a meeting between the Lahore district administration and the sugar Dealers Association was held here on Monday which was chaired by District Commissioner Lahore Omar Sher Chattha. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas and other officers were present on the occasion.

While addressing the meeting, he told the Association that the Trading Corporation of Pakistan would import the sugar while the administration will sell it through 160 sugar dealers and 200 super stores.

"The retailers can buy sugar from the sugar dealers and the owners of superstores and sell on government rate of Rs 90 per kg. The dealers will start supplying sugar to superstores in three days time," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

