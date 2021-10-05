Online visa service being launched for people living in Afghanistan: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, on Monday said that Pakistan will launch online visa service within three weeks for people living in Afghanistan. Addressing a press conference, he said that instead of on-arrival, an online visa service will soon be started for Afghanistan.

"Because of banking constraints in Afghanistan, we have decided to lift the $8 fee on the visas," he said, adding that Pakistan wants peace and development of Afghanistan.

He said that 20,000 people have come from Afghanistan to Pakistan since August 15. Out of 20,000 people, 10,000 people have left for foreign countries, while 6,000 returned to Afghanistan, he said.

To a question about talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said that the Interior Ministry is not involved in the matter. If Taliban have started negotiation with the TTP, it is not in his notice, he said.

"Ministry of Interior did not take this decision and the prime minister takes this decision. Every day a soldier is martyred. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that talks will be heldwith those factions who are ready to put down arms and accept the constitution of Pakistan," he said.

Responding to a question about Pandora papers, he said that Prime Minister Imran has said that 700 people mentioned in Pandora papers would be investigated.

Following the prime minister's statement regarding investigation of people mentioned in Pandora papers everyone's is mouth should be shut, he said.

He said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been directed to launch a crackdown against people involved in making fake Covid-19 vaccination entries.

A number of complaints against fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and Covid-19 vaccination certificates have been filed.

"We have suspended 136 officers and 90 inquiries have been initiated," he said.

Rashid said that the Ministry of Interior has forwarded an amnesty scheme in the cabinet for people who have more than one passport or CNIC issued under their names.

The minister said that an air patrolling system will be started in Islamabad with 12 drones. 1,000 more police personnel will be inducted in Islamabad police, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021