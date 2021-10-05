ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
ASL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.2%)
FCCL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
FFBL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.2%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (7.26%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
PAEL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.28%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.9%)
TELE 19.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.8%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.88%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.32%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.76%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 28.44 (0.6%)
BR30 22,956 Increased By ▲ 394.97 (1.75%)
KSE100 45,045 Increased By ▲ 172.8 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,684 Increased By ▲ 75.86 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Online visa service being launched for people living in Afghanistan: Rashid

Fazal Sher 05 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, on Monday said that Pakistan will launch online visa service within three weeks for people living in Afghanistan. Addressing a press conference, he said that instead of on-arrival, an online visa service will soon be started for Afghanistan.

"Because of banking constraints in Afghanistan, we have decided to lift the $8 fee on the visas," he said, adding that Pakistan wants peace and development of Afghanistan.

He said that 20,000 people have come from Afghanistan to Pakistan since August 15. Out of 20,000 people, 10,000 people have left for foreign countries, while 6,000 returned to Afghanistan, he said.

To a question about talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said that the Interior Ministry is not involved in the matter. If Taliban have started negotiation with the TTP, it is not in his notice, he said.

"Ministry of Interior did not take this decision and the prime minister takes this decision. Every day a soldier is martyred. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that talks will be heldwith those factions who are ready to put down arms and accept the constitution of Pakistan," he said.

Responding to a question about Pandora papers, he said that Prime Minister Imran has said that 700 people mentioned in Pandora papers would be investigated.

Following the prime minister's statement regarding investigation of people mentioned in Pandora papers everyone's is mouth should be shut, he said.

He said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been directed to launch a crackdown against people involved in making fake Covid-19 vaccination entries.

A number of complaints against fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and Covid-19 vaccination certificates have been filed.

"We have suspended 136 officers and 90 inquiries have been initiated," he said.

Rashid said that the Ministry of Interior has forwarded an amnesty scheme in the cabinet for people who have more than one passport or CNIC issued under their names.

The minister said that an air patrolling system will be started in Islamabad with 12 drones. 1,000 more police personnel will be inducted in Islamabad police, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

TTP Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid foreign countries Pandora Papers

Comments

Comments are closed.

Online visa service being launched for people living in Afghanistan: Rashid

Pandora-tainted ministers may face questions today

Essential food items: PM announces 40pc targeted subsidy

LNG sellers seek credit letters as gas price spike stretches credit limits

Secretaries directed to devise a mechanism: 'Subsidized sugar being consumed by general public only'

Nepra notifies Rs1.65 per unit QTA

Export proceeds with ADs: SBP reduces retention period to 3 days

Oil settles above $81

WTO says goods trade surging past pre-pandemic level

MoC shifts blame for rising imports to other quarters

Hydrogen needs $1.2trn for zero emissions goal: IEA

Read more stories